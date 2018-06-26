2 'armed and dangerous' suspects prompt Southside manhunt

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect armed with a gun on Tuesday morning, and officers were searching for a second suspect on the Southside.

The two were believed to be armed and dangerous.

A heavy police presence could be seen along Southside Boulevard between Atlantic and Beach Boulevards until about 11 a.m.

An officer at the scene said residents should avoid the scene and keep their doors locked.

"Locals should still feel safe to act normally," the officer said.

They were waiting for detectives to examine the scene for clues.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.