Jacksonville patrol cars crash into each other responding to call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Breaking news of an accident with injuries involving JSO in downtown Jacksonville Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a marked patrol car and unmarked police car were both responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle when they crashed into each other.

Investigators said the officer in the marked patrol vehicle was hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital.

The officer suffered minor injuries according to JSO.

Detectives have not released the names of the officers involved in the crash that happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The accident is causing the closure of the intersection on East Union Street at A. Philip Randolph Street.

A business owner in the area said there have been several crashes at that intersection.

Traffic is being detoured around the wreck while detectives continue their investigation.

