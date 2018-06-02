Jacksonville police search for driver in hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are search for a driver who hit a man on Union Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and then fled.

Detectives said when they arrived on the scene just east of Jefferson Street in downtown Jacksonville, they found a man lying in the roadway.

The unidentified man was rushed to UF Health with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses described the vehicle leaving the scene as a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as information becomes available.

