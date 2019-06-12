Jacksonville police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

The Jacksonville Sheriff's office asked for help Wednesday evening tracking down a missing 11-year-old boy.

Russel McMahon was reported missing around noon. JSO says he left his home on Sunbeam Rd. following an argument with family members and had not been seen since.

McMahon is 4'4'' tall and weighs 75 lbs. He has brown eyes and short brown hair. The child was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt with gray sleeves and khaki shorts.

Anyone who has seen McMahon or has information on where he may be is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

