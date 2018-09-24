Jacksonville police looking for missing 9-year-old boy

JACKSONVILLE, - Police need your help locating a missing 9-year-old child who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Mahlalel Rodgers was last seen on 103rd Street not far from Vivian Drive about 3:30 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Rodgers is described as 4 feet tall and about 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.

