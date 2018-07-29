Jacksonville police looking for whoever shot a man Sunday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are searching for a tan and gray sedan seen leaving the area where a man was shot in the back Sunday afternoon. Lt. A. Sircar said officers have been canvassing the area and witnesses reported seeing a car matching that description leave the scene.

The shooting was reported at 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Trenton Drive and Cleveland Road.

No word yet on the condition or identity of the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

