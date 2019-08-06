Jacksonville police make arrest in 1991 murder of elderly man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just over 28 years after police found an 84-year-old man dead in his home after an apparent burglary, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a man with a history of violent offenses for the murder.

Police believe Joseph Back found Eddie Riles in his house on Harvin Road the night of July 13, 1991, and the burglar killed him. According to reports at the time, Back was stabbed to death.

Police couldn't identify the intruder at the time, but the Sheriff's Office said they routinely re-scan latent fingerprints from cold cases through a national database to see if they come up with a match. This time, the fingerprints came back with a match to Riles.

Riles, now 69, was located living in a homeless shelter in Tallahassee and was arrested. Police are expected to bring him back to Jacksonville to face the charges.

Riles has an extensive criminal history and served time in prison for kidnapping, battery on elderly person and robbery.

News4Jax is pulling archives and learning more about Back and how he died. Return to this story or watch News4Jax later today for more details.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.