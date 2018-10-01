Jacksonville police: Man, 23, killed when vehicle hits mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit a mailbox in the Whitehouse area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened on Jones Road, just north of West Beaver Street.

Police said Mason Ryan Doss was driving north when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road and struck a brick mailbox.

According to police, Doss, 23, died at the scene. He lived on Old Plank Road, about a mile from the crash.

Traffic homicide detectives continues to investigate.

According to the Sheriff's Office, this was the 118th reported traffic fatality this year in Duval County.

