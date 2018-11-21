Jacksonville police: Man shot in arm, taken to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot early Tuesday evening in the Biltmore neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, police said.
Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. to Shenandoah Avenue, off Edgewood Avenue North, where they said they found a man who had been shot in the arm.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives continue to investigate.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).
