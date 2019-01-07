Jacksonville police: Man sought in Westside sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police on Monday released a composite sketch of a man who they said sexually battered a person on the city's Westside.

The attack occurred about Nov. 16 near the intersection of Ramona Boulevard and Lane Avenue.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim was walking in that area about 5 a.m. when a man approached and started a conversation.

The victim told police the attacker then forced them into an isolated area, where the sexual battery happened.

It's believed the attacker had a small black gun, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man depicted in the sketch or who has any information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-650-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

