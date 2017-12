JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was found dead Saturday inside a Murray Hill home on Royal Avenue, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The body was found by a witness inside a home near the corner of Royal and Woodruff avenues, police said.

Authorities said they considered the man's death suspicious and are searching for more witnesses.

Authorities have not released details regarding why the witness was at the home or if they knew the man.

