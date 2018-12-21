Jacksonville police release images of carjacking, bank robbing duo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police released surveillance images Friday morning of a man and woman accused of stealing a cab at gunpoint and then using the cab as the getaway vehicle in a bank robbery.

Police said the man and woman got into the cab around the corner from a Wells Fargo on Normandy Boulevard at 10:55 a.m., then pointed a gun at the driver and told her to get out and walk toward the woods without looking back.

The driver did as she was told and the man and woman drove off, police said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the carjackers headed straight to the Wells Fargo and came in armed with handguns. Surveillance images show the two pointing guns at the teller.

Police said the man and woman threatened a customer who was in the teller line, and when the customer saw the handgun pointed at him, he got on the ground.

Then the duo pointed their guns at bank employees and threatened to shoot them as they demanded money, police said.

After they got the money, they left and drove off in the stolen cab -- a white Ford Escape, police said.

Investigators found the car abandoned shortly after the robbery at the intersection of Fouraker Road and Hogan Cove Drive. It was taken into evidence.

Police said no one was hurt in the carjacking or bank robbery.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for the man and woman, and released the following description:

The suspects in the video were wearing head gear to give the appearance of being from the Middle East. One suspect is a male with a goatee, thin build and approximately 6 feet tall. The second suspect was described as a female wearing black clothing and with a scarf covering the majority of her face. Both suspects were armed with semi-automatic pistols.

Anyone who knows anything about the identity or location of either individual is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is the 18th bank robbery of the year. JSO has made arrests in all 17 previous cases. Police attribute their success rate in closing bank robbery cases to detective work and involvement from the community.

