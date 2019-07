JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have found an 85-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing.

JSO said she walked away from her home in the area of Dibble Circle and Atlantic Boulevard about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers later found her just a few miles from home. They said someone woke up to her sitting on their front porch.

