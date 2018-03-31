Police searching for man who robbed Jacksonville bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who robbed the Wells Fargo bank on Blanding Boulevard around noon Saturday.
Investigators say a white man in his 30s with tattoos on both arms walked up to a teller and demanded money.
Detectives say the robber got the money and never showed a weapon.
He then took off southbound on Blanding Boulevard and hasn't been seen since.
Investigators did not say whether he got away in a vehicle or on foot.
No one was hurt in the heist.