Police searching for man who robbed Jacksonville bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who robbed the Wells Fargo bank on Blanding Boulevard around noon Saturday.

Investigators say a white man in his 30s with tattoos on both arms walked up to a teller and demanded money.

Detectives say the robber got the money and never showed a weapon.

He then took off southbound on Blanding Boulevard and hasn't been seen since.

Investigators did not say whether he got away in a vehicle or on foot.

No one was hurt in the heist.