Southside apartments evacuated as police investigate death, suspicious items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One building of a Southside apartment complex is evacuated after police checking on a suicidal man find him dead and suspicious items inside his apartment, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers called to the Sola Apartments on West Gateway Parkway, near St. Vincent's Medical Center Southside, entered the apartment about 7 a.m., but backed out due to the suspicious items and began evacuating the building.

The JSO's hazardous materials team was called to investigate.

Public Information Officer Chris Hancock said Gate Parkway near Belfort Road in front of the complex may be blocked in both directions during the investigation.

Hancock said they believe the man's death was a suicide, but that investigation is on hold until the scene is rendered safe.

"In an abundance of caution ... we have folks to stay away ... while the hazardous material unit does their job and try to figure out what we have," Hancock said.

Police said they would have no estimate of how long the evacuation would be necessary until they knew what they were dealing with.

