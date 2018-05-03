News

Jacksonville police to patrol 4 busy roads

By News4Jax.com Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday posted to their social media pages a warning for Jacksonville drivers.

Police will be patrolling for the next couple of days on four busy roads around the city:

  • Normandy Boulevard
  • Philips Highway
  • Atlantic Boulevard
  • I-295 between Pulaski Road to the Dames Point Bridge

The Sheriff’s Office did not give exact times or specific locations. They said the goal is to keep people safe on the roads.

 

