Jacksonville police try to solve home invasion robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are looking for two robbers who broke into a Riverbrook home and brutally beat a man living there.

The homeowner’s wife said her husband was tased and the robbers tied her daughter up as they ransacked the home looking for valuables Thursday around 9 a.m.

The Riverbrook neighborhood is just off of Glen Kernan Parkway on the Southside of Jacksonville.

The homeowner is now out of the hospital and recovering from his injuries, but the robbers got away with thousands of dollars worth of valuables, jewelry and guns.

The victim said the robbers took a 2018 Ducati Super Sport motorcycle which they drove away.

The homeowners say the robbers entered through the back door, tied their daughter up and began tasing and beating the husband.

Neighbors said they didn’t see anything, but it scares them.

Juliann Maurer lives in Riverbrook.

"I don’t necessarily know the people that the break in happened to. But I know the neighbors walk around on the sidewalks a lot and we have definitely come together to see what happened and how everyone else is reacting to it," Maurer said.

News4Jax has requested the police report filed on the incident.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.