News

Jacksonville police warn about bogus arrest warrant scam

By Janay Cook - Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is warning callers about a scam targeting people across Duval County. Police have recieved reports about a man calling and threatening residents to pay up in gift cards or risk being arrested for an outstanding warrant. 

After the inital phone conversation, the Sheriff's Office said, the phony cop tells callers to call back with gift card numbers. The agency said the scammer is spoofing local numbers, so the phone call appears legitimate.

More Headlines

JSO wants to remind callers that police do not contact people over the phone regarding warrants. It also said arrest warrants cannot be paid directly to law enforcement by wiring money, through credit cards or gift cards. 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.