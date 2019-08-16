Jacksonville property owners receive property tax notices

Many homeowners will be getting a break this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Property owners in Jacksonville will soon receive a notice about their taxes in the mail. For most people, the appraised value of their property has gone up, so their taxes will also increase.

The TRIM (Truth in Millage) notices mailed out contain an estimate of the amount owed in property taxes for the year. About 370,000 of them were mailed out Friday.

The value of homes and other properties in Jacksonville have increased 9% this year, which includes new construction, according to Property Appraiser Jerry Holland. For the average home in Jacksonville, that could mean an increase of $30 on their taxes.

The final bills will come out in October after Jacksonville City Council approves the budget.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.