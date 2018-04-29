Jacksonville restaurant holds prom event featuring live performances, more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Prom season is in full swing and Saturday night, Hamburger Mary's in Jacksonville held its own kind of prom.

The restaurant held an event for people who may not feel comfortable going to their own prom.

Organizers got the idea after learning about local students who couldn't dress as the gender they wanted for their school's dance.

The event featured live performances and more.

One student said she wasn't planning to go to prom, but was glad to take part in this event.

"My friend texted me because I was planning on staying home, but she was like, come out tonight because I never do anything, and she was like, 'You need to have fun for a night.' And then she didn't tell me I was coming here, but I got here and I was surprised, but it was a good surprise. It's good," said Keely, who attended the event.

Hamburger Mary's used Facebook to get the word out and rally support for the teens.

Another prom event was scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.