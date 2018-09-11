Jacksonville sheriff tries to keep killings in perspective

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sheriff Mike Williams said Tuesday he is just as concerned about violent crime as any Jacksonville citizen.

Williams spoke with News4Jax about the perception that Duval County is a dangerous place to live and work.

There have been 90 homicides so far in 2018, 73 of them believed to be murders. Ten of those killed were teenagers.

Williams said those killings are not lost on him, any of his officers or the mayor, but the number of crimes -- even violent crimes -- have not spiked this year.

"I’ll tell you, statistically, we’re not anywhere near the level of violence we’ve seen in Jacksonville in years past," Williams said. "It’s hard to sell that right now with the high-profile cases we’ve seen, but no matter what level it is, it’s a level that’s got to be addressed."

