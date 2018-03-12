Jacksonville man charged in acquaintance's murder, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man wanted in the murder of an acquaintance in September was arrested over the weekend, according to the Sheriff's Office.

LeJuan Marquise Hall, 22, was booked Saturday into the Duval County jail on charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and evidence tampering, jail records show.

Hall is suspected in the killing of Gary Heath, who was shot Sept. 19 on Indian Lakes Drive near Ricker Road, Lt. Craig Waldrup told reporters Monday. Heath, 26, died of his injuries Sept. 22.

Waldrup said Hall and Heath knew each other and the shooting appeared to have happened in retaliation for a previous fight involving the pair.

"They had some type of verbal altercation, which led to a fight, which then led to the shooting," he said.

The lieutenant said a warrant was issued for Hall's arrest Nov. 7.

He was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Zone 4. Waldrup said there were other arrests made in the stop, but they were not linked to the murder case.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.