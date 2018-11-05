Jacksonville Sheriff's Office looking for 'furever' homes for two adorable dogs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help with finding homes for two adorable dogs.

The two dogs up for adoption, Kane and Cuddles, were a part of the "A New Leash on Life" program. The dogs in the program are rescued from places where they would be euthanized if not adopted and brought into a prison where they are fully trained by inmates so they can be adopted.

The first dog up for adoption is Kane, a 3-year-old boy who is a mixed breed and fully trained. He is incredibly cute, to say the least.

The other dog up for adoption is Cuddles, a 5-year-old girl who is a mixed breed and fully trained. Again, she is adorable. Both of the dogs will need to be the only dogs in the house.

Both of the dogs have been spayed/neutered, are up to date on shots and are microchipped. The adoption fee is $40.

If you are serious about adopting one of these pups and would like to see a full post on the dogs, click here or see the post below.

