Jacksonville Sheriff's Office now hiring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you feel like law enforcement is a right fit for you, now is the time to apply with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The department is hiring officers who will help carry out their mission to protect and serve the community.



According to Mayor Lenny Curry, the city has added 180 police officer positions over the last two years. He stressed the importance of joining JSO on his Twitter account Sunday.



The push comes after a survey last year found more people agreed that JSO should hire more officers. 508 people were questioned during the survey. Half of those surveyed felt the city is heading in the right direction in terms of fighting crime. 41% said fighting crime should be the city's number one priority.

JSO has roughly 3,500 employees- 2,000 of them are sworn officers.

For more information, on how to apply, visit www.joinjso.com.

