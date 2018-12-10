Jacksonville officer accused of falsifying hours at off-duty job, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police officer is accused of falsifying records to get paid $120 for working a secondary security job that officials said he did not work, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon.

Officer Steven L. Brown, a 20-year veteran of the JSO, was arrested and charged with official misconduct, a felony, and petty theft, a misdemeanor.

Undersheriff Pat Ivey said Fanatics, where Brown was working security while he was off-duty, called to report not seeing Brown there on a day they were billed for him to work.

"We charged him with one singular day, but there are several other days that are part of the investigation," Ivey said.

Charges could be upgraded to grand theft if there were multiple instances, Ivey said.

Brown was investigated in March for a secondary employment violation and given formal counseling.

Brown was allowed to retire and will not lose his pension even if he is convicted because the financial crime was not against the JSO.

This was the seventh arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office employee this year. There were 10 in all of last year.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.