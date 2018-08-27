Jacksonville Strong: Community asks for prayers following mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The community is demanding change after a gunman from Baltimore opened fire at a video game tournament at The Jacksonville Landing.

OnlyInDuval posted, "I Believe Most People Are Good." Christian Giles made a poster that reads, "LET'S DO BETTER JAX." Others are asking for prayer and to keep Jacksonville in your thoughts.

Posters were seen near The Jacksonville Landing after the shooting.

The posters read: "Dear Jax Leaders, stop the silence, end gun violence. #Duval904." "Violence isn't the status quo."

The community also came together by delivering food and supplies to first responders. As of Sunday night, The Salvation Army said 487 meals, snacks, and drinks were served to first responders at The Jacksonville Landing, and that they will "continue to provide emotional and spiritual care as needed."

