Jacksonville tattoo shop offering $20 tattoos on Friday the 13th

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - To celebrate Friday the 13th, one Jacksonville Beach tattoo shop is offering $20 tattoos!

Florida Velvet Tattoo will let you select a tattoo from a dozen preselected designs to get on your arms or legs.

The discounted tattoos are CASH ONLY. Walk-ins only, no appointments.

We recommend you get there early. A line starts to build before the tattoo shop even opens.

There could also be other tattoo shops participating in discounted tattoos on Friday the 13th. Call your local tattoo parlor to see if they are participating in any $13 tattoo events.

The hours are from 10:00 a.m. to undetermined. You are allowed to get more than one tattoo.

Florida Velvet Tattoo is located at 1124 3rd St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.