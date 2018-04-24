Jacksonville teacher calls on celebrities to inspire students for test

JACKSONVILLE BEACH - One teacher at San Pablo Elementary School in Jacksonville Beach thought of a creative way to get kids pumped for the state math test this week.

Before students left to go home last week, fourth-grade math and science teacher Caley Crawford asked them who their favorite celebrities were. She didn't tell them why she was asking, but students soon found out when they walked into class on Tuesday.

Crawford came up with "pumped up" puns based on their favorite celebrities to help encourage and inspire the students before their test.

They loved it.

"Their reactions warmed my heart this morning," Crawford wrote. "(I am) hoping this gets them a little more pumped for their test!"

The Florida Reading FSA was last week, and the Math test is Tuesday and Wednesday.

Great job students! We hope you rocked that test!

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.