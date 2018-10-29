Jacksonville teen accused of groping 10-year-old at Vilano Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old from Jacksonville was arrested last week on a St. Johns County warrant for lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report, Ernest Steven Bird was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Robert E. Lee High School, which is also listed as his last school attended.

According to the arrest warrant, Bird is accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl multiple times Aug. 12 while they were in the water at Vilano Beach. The girl tried to get away many times, pushing his hand away and even slapping him in the face, but he didn't stop. In the warrant, it states that Bird told the girl he could drown her.

The victim's mother told police saw the girl slap Bird and verbally reprimanded her. The victim told her mother that Bird touching her was not an accident.

Bird was booked in the St. Johns County jail Friday and held with no bond.

