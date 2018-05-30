JTA to thank its riders Friday with water, snacks, notes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will be thanking customers this Friday as part of its annual Customer Appreciation Day.

The annual celebration recognizes JTA customers for their continued support of public transportation, JTA spokesperson Leigh Ann Rassler wrote in an email to News4Jax.

This year, JTA staff will distribute thank you cards, water and snacks to customers at major transit hubs and the St. Johns River Ferry, according to the email.

“We will be handing out bottled water, fruit snacks and crackers along with thank you cards to our customers to let them know how much we appreciate them,” Rassler wrote.

She also said that this is the first year that the St. Johns River Ferry will be included in the event since JTA acquired it in March 2016.

The event is normally scheduled in May during infrastructure week, but stormy weather forced this year’s event to be postponed, Rassler wrote.

JTA staff will be stationed at the following locations for Customer Appreciation Day on June 1:

Rosa Parks Transit Station (downtown), 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Regency Transit Hub, 6 a.m. – noon

Gateway Transit Hub, 6 a.m. – noon

St. Johns River Ferry – Mayport and Ft. George Landings, 7 a.m. – noon

