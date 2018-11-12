Jacksonville veteran's parked sports car damaged in violent hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville veteran received a rude awakening on Veterans Day when a driver smashed into his beloved sports car in the Riverside neighborhood.

Timothy McMahon said the noise of the crash woke him and his girlfriend just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

They ran out onto their balcony, down the stairs and onto the street to find his 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 smashed on the corner of Oak and Stockton streets.

McMahon said the driver who hit his car initially took off, but that while he was standing near the car on the phone with police, the driver came back by.

Surveillance video from a laundromat on the corner of Stockton and Oak streets shows McMahon chasing after the driver, who again didn't stop.

McMahon said he couldn't catch the car, which he said caused major damage to the dream car he'd saved up to buy.

The Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years and was deployed once to Iraq and three times to Afghanistan.

McMahon's girlfriend, Amanda Anastasi, said it's even more painful that his beloved car, which he bought with money he earned fighting for our nation, would be damaged on Veterans Day.

McMahon and Anastasi said the impact from the crash moved the sports car about 6 or 7 feet into the grass, where it hit a tree.

The couple said that as they were calling police, they spotted a car driving by that appeared to have just been in a crash.

“We saw a light blue BMW 3-series sedan drive down with severe front-end damage, like it was dragging on the road,” Anastasi said.

They are confident the car that hit the Shelby GT 500 is a BMW because of the branding on the debris.

Anyone with information about the crash or who knows the driver of the damaged BMW is asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.