Jacksonville woman arrested after child in diaper seen wandering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after they said two children were left home alone.

According to the arrest report, one of the children got a neighbor's attention just after 9 p.m. Friday when he began knocking on a neighbor's door. The neighbor told police she watched as the child walked back to his house, where the front door was left open.

When she approached the home, the report states, the neighbor said she called out to anyone inside, but no one answered. She didn't take the child inside because she wasn't sure if it was a safe environment, so she called police.

When officers arrived, they saw the child walking barefoot on the sidewalk while wearing only a diaper, the Sheriff's Office said. As they approached the child's home, they heard another child crying inside.

The report states after the officers went inside, they found another child, believed to be 1-year-old, sitting in a living room chair. The child was crying and wearing a soiled diaper.

The woman living in the house, Zhane Sykes, 24, arrived home just after 10 p.m., the arrest report says. She was taken into custody and charged with child neglect.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.