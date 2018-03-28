Jacksonville woman arrested for sex with teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman is behind bars and accused of having sex with a minor.



According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the two met through an online dating website three to four months before the investigation started.



Police arrested 30-year-old Kelsey Morgan Dunsing on Sunday March 25. She was charged with lewd and lascivious battery and accused of having sex with a teenage boy. His exact age was redacted in the police report.

Through their investigation, police found the two had sex multiple times at Dunsing's apartment on North Myrtle Avenue late last year.



Facebook message screen-shots showed the two messaging about whether or not Dunsing should take a pregnancy test.

Her bond is set at $50,000. She isn’t allowed to have any contact with minors



This isn't Dunsing first run in with the law. She has a criminal record dating back 10 years but this is her first charge involving sexual activity with a minor.



