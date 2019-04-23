Jacksonville woman charged with defrauding FEMA after Irma

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman accused of submitting a bogus claim to FEMA after Hurricane Irma has been indicted, authorities said Tuesday.

Kimberly Dues, 37, faces an indictment charging her with disaster assistance fraud related to Irma, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She faces up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted.

According to the indictment, Dues fudged records about her primary residence when she filed an application for assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in September 2017.

Dues, who went before a federal judge for the first time Monday, is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Wednesday.

