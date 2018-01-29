Jacksonville woman claims $500K Florida Lottery prize

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman has claimed the top prize of $500,000 in the Gold Rush Doubler Scratch-off game in the Florida Lottery.

Sharon Wright, 47, purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 5000-11 U.S. 17 South in Orange Park, according to the Florida Lottery.



The $5 scratch-off game launched in January 2017, and features more than $182.8 million in prizes, including 44 top prizes of $500,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.98.



According to the Florida Lottery, scratch-off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 68 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $784 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2016-17.

