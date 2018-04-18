FHP: Jacksonville woman hit by car, seriously injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 25-year-old Jacksonville woman was hit by a car Tuesday night and seriously injured, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at Southside and Altantic boulevards.

According to the Highway Patrol, the woman stepped out in front of a 2011 Honda Accord traveling south on Southside Boulevard and was struck by the car.

Troopers said the woman was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

According to the crash report, the pedestrian failed to yield to traffic.

The 28-year-old woman driving the Accord and the 33-year-old passenger were reportedly uninjured.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.