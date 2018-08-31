Jacksonville woman found guilty of murder, robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman has been found guilty of murder and robbery, according to the state attorney's office.

Janae Taylor, 26, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder and three counts of robbery.

Prosecutors said Taylor conspired with a group of armed co-defendants to rob Winston Thompson at his apartment near the Arlington Expressway in late January 2015.

When they arrived at the apartment, Taylor made contact with Thompson, who was with two other people. Prosecutors said as Taylor spoke to Thompson, the armed co-defendants ambushed the victims with their weapons drawn.

One of the armed co-defendants stole the property of Thompson's acquaintances while the other armed co-defendant struck Thompson in the head, prosecutors said.

After Thompson fell to the ground, prosecutors said Taylor stood over him and demanded drugs then went through his pockets.

Taylor and the group then forced Thompson up the stairwell at gunpoint in hopes of getting into his apartment. When Thompson resisted, prosecutors said he was shot five times and killed steps from his front door.

Taylor was struck in the hand by a bullet fired by a co-defendant. Authorities said DNA evidence from blood confirmed her presence at the scene.

Taylor faces a mandatory life sentence in Florida State Prison, officials said. A sentencing hearing is scheduled the week of Oct. 8.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.