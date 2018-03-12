Jacksonville woman pleads guilty to stealing handguns from local gun stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman pleaded guilty Monday to stealing handguns from local guns stores.

Bruquanna Griffin, 21, also pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers.

According to court documents, throughout last summer, Griffin and another person worked together to steal firearms from at least three Jacksonville gun stores. At each location, Griffin’s co-conspirator would distract the sales staff, while Griffin would sneak behind the counter to steal handguns. She stole as many as five guns from a single location. On Aug. 23, Griffin was arrested after she attempted to leave a gun store with two stolen pistols in her purse.

She eventually admitted her involvement in the conspiracy, explaining that after she stole the firearms, her co-conspirator would either keep, sell, or trade the guns for drugs.

Griffin faces up to 15 years in federal prison. A sentencing date had not been set as of Monday.

