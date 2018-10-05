Jacksonville woman pleads not guilty to murder-for-hire plot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who Jacksonville police said tried to hire an undercover JSO officer posing as a hit man to kill her husband pleaded not guilty during her arraignment hearing Thursday.

Crystal Ely is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. She's being held without bond in the Duval County jail, according to jail records.

According to her arrest report, an undercover investigation began after a man contacted the Sheriff's Office in August to report that Ely wanted him to try to help her find someone to murder her husband.

Investigators said an undercover officer then met secretly with Ely three times at two different locations over a span of 10 days before making the arrest.

According to the arrest report, when the undercover officer and Ely met in person for the third time, Ely brought a pair of earrings and two rings as payment, as well as a photo of her husband. She was then taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.