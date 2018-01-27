Jacksonville woman reunited with lost wallet, treasured keepsake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman who lost her wallet and everything in it two months ago received the surprise of her life recently in the mail.

Gwen O'Rourke said it wasn't the money or her credit cards that she desperately wanted back.

It was something worth more than money: A special prayer card her son gave her 20 years ago.

It was given to him on his first communion in church, and O'Rourke held onto it for decades in her wallet.

"The prayer card meant so much. That's irreplaceable,” she said.

O'Rourke told News4Jax in November that she lost her wallet at the River City Marketplace the day before Thanksgiving.

She was certain someone would take her cash and credit cards and use them, but she told us her story in hopes that someone would see it and return her prayer card.

Bank transactions revealed no activity on her card, and then earlier this week, a mysterious package arrived in the mail, containing her wallet – with the prayer card still inside.

"Absolute shock, and I guess just a bit of happiness that there is good in the world and there are honest people and they really do want to do good,” O'Rourke said.

A note inside the package reads, “Please find your wallet and its contents. It was found by a guest and turned in.”

It was signed the Disney Store at the St. Johns Town Center -- a half-hour's drive from where O'Rourke said her wallet disappeared. She's convinced it flew on the back of angels' wings.

"It was pretty special that after all that time that it was returned,” she said.

O'Rourke said she’s been touched by the goodness of strangers, and she plans to go to the Disney Store this weekend to express her heartfelt gratitude.

