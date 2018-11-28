Jacksonville woman searching for owner of a memorial ash bracelet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman is searching for the owner of a memorial ash bracelet made in memory of their father.

Meshelle Ward says she found the bracelet lying on top of a gas pump at the BP gas station on University Boulevard. The silver bracelet reads: "Dad -- Forever in my heart."

"My husband got it and said, 'Look it's someone's dad!,'" Ward told News4Jax. "I took it to the BP and no one had asked or called for the bracelet. I just feel bad because my mom passed away and I have her ashes. I just don't want someone loved one just laying around at the BP!"

Ward posted on Facebook in the hopes of tracking down the owner of the memento. Her post has since been shared over 2,000 times.

"I found this at BP on university Blvd , I know it's very special because it has the ashes inside if u know who this might belong to let them know I have there dad.... Inbox me if it is yours," the post read.

She says she hopes to find the owner so they can be reunited with their father.

"Dad is safely here with me and I pray that this will take dad home with his family."

if you know who this bracelet belongs to.

