Woman taken off life support after crash near Regency Square Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman has been taken off life support days after she was involved in a car wreck near the Regency Square Mall.

Tanya Dennis' sister, Renee Braswell, said she and her family made the decision to take Dennis off life support around 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

"It's very tragic for our family over something so careless," Braswell said.

Troopers said Dennis was ejected from her Nissan Rogue as a person hit her running the red light on Atlantic Boulevard on Monday.

"We took her off the ventilator at 12:56 today. That's when she passed: at 12:56 p.m.," Braswell said.

Braswell said her sister was taken too soon.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said Dennis was turning left at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard when she was hit by a Ford going west on the Arlington Expressway. The driver of the Ford ran a red light.

"Be careful of your surroundings. Be careful of what decisions you're making when you're driving," Braswell said.

As Dennis' family plans her funeral, the family has one message for other families:

"Your loved ones, tell them every day you love them. Make sure you love them," Braswell said. "You never know when that last moment might be that you can't again."

Dennis' funeral will be next Saturday.

