JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman has claimed a $2 million top prize from the Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off game.

Valerie Domke won three days before her 49th birthday.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,405,000.00.

Domke purchased her winning ticket from Grand Central Station, located on Merrill Road.

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-3.49.

