News

Jacksonville Zoo offering free admission for Kids in November

Parents can bring up to 5 children

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

This photo was not taken at the Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's Kids Free November at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens!

Up to five children age 12 and under will get free general admission to the Zoo with the purchase of an adult ticket, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said in a statement. 

More Headlines

Families will get to explore the newly opened African Forest at the Zoo. 

For more information, click here

For a complete list of attractions offering deals for Kids Free November, click here
 

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.