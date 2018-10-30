Jacksonville Zoo offering free admission for Kids in November

This photo was not taken at the Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's Kids Free November at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens!

Up to five children age 12 and under will get free general admission to the Zoo with the purchase of an adult ticket, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens said in a statement.

Families will get to explore the newly opened African Forest at the Zoo.

