Jacksonville's fire marshal under investigation for sexual harassment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The fire marshal with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Division is off the job while the city investigates an allegation of sexual harassment made against him.

City officials confirmed to News4Jax that Kevin Jones is under investigation, but said details of the allegation are not being made public. Several sources told the I-TEAM that the allegation centers around an incident in the office.

Jones told News4Jax that he could only say that information regarding his side to the story will come out when the city releases its investigation.

In a statement, the public affairs director for the city, Marsha Oliver, wrote:

The city of Jacksonville takes any allegation of personnel misconduct seriously. This one is no exception and is currently under investigation. In adherence to our practices and procedures, we are prohibited from disclosing any information at this time."

This is the second time that Jones has been under investigation by the city. In 2014, officials looked at his behavior when he used a derogatory term to describe the crowd at a Welcome to Rockville concert.

Jones has been with JFRD since 1991. He was appointed a division chief in July 2013.

