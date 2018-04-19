Learn more about city services, improving neighborhoods at free event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is set to host the city's first Neighborhood & Community Summit on Saturday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The free event, scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m., is designed to help Jacksonville residents learn more about city services and how to improve their neighborhoods.

Offers Jacksonville citizens one-stop access to City departments, resources and information.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend a variety of educational workshops that cover topics including neighborhood safety, neighborhood advocacy and neighborhood resources.

They will learn things like how to build a homeowners association, create a neighborhood watch and address litter in their communities.

Workshops will be led by City officials representing the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), Municipal Code Enforcement, JEA, Recreational Services and more.

Lunch and snacks will be provided, and the city wants anyone planning to attend to RSVP at http://www.coj.net/neighborhoodsummit2018.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.