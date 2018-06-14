Jacksonville's largest commercial building sells for $47.75 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One Imeson Distribution Center, a two-story, 1.7 million-square-foot building on Jacksonville's Northside, was purchased by a Colorado company for $47.75 million, according to the real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.

The property totals 72.5 acres, including a 12.3-acre container storage area as well as a 24.2-acre future development site that can accommodate expansion or future buildings.

One Imeson is comprised of 1,453,367 square feet (85 percent) of industrial space and 248,317 square feet (15 percent) of office space. Notable tenants include Bacardi, General Dynamics, Komyo America (Honda), Venus Swimware, the Jacksonville Supervisor of Elections and Samsonite.

“This two-story distribution center boasts an exceptional national tenant roster and strong upside potential,” said Cushman & Wakefield vice chairman Mike Davis. “With additional development land, outdoor storage, as well as quality back office space, One Imeson is positioned to accommodate a variety of industrial or office uses well into the future.”

Louisville, Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings LLC purchased the building and land from GIV Imeson LLC.

The building was 74 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The property was built in 1974 and was last renovated between 2012 and 2015. Improvements included an entire new roofing system, new chillers, lighting upgrades and various cosmetic improvements.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.