Jacksonville's mayor praises former JEA boss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is reacting Saturday to the stunning announcement that JEA CEO Paul McElroy is stepping down amid controversy over the potential sale of the city-owned utility.

McElroy announced Friday he was resigning immediately from JEA, after he was caught in the middle of a tense debate over whether JEA should be sold to a private company.

Despite the timing of McElroy’s departure and contentious discussions over the future of JEA, Mayor Curry had only positive comments.

Curry said: “ I wish him well. The JEA increased in value. We saw some tremendous times under his leadership. He put a lot of time and energy into the organization.”

Curry added that it’s important to find the right person to take over the reins at JEA, but he will be part of that process.

“The board’s going to have to do the vetting and make that decision,” Curry said.

McElroy has been at the center of the heated debate over selling JEA.

He was up for a new contract that would have included a raise and a way to collect double his salary if he were let go during a sale of the utility, which will not apply with his resignation.

McElroy had been chief executive of the utility for 5½ years and his existing employment agreement was to end in September. His current salary was $473,000.

JEA's current chief financial officer, Melissa Dykes, will be serving as CEO on an interim basis.

The JEA workers' union put out a statement calling his resignation an interesting turn of events. Members said they still believe privatizing JEA would be harmful to the city.



