Jacksonville's sheriff goes door to door asking residents about crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and several of his officers took a walk in the Olde Field Oaks Community near Mandarin High School on Saturday morning to talk to residents about crime concerns.

He said he wants people in Jacksonville to see the presence of more law enforcement on streets.

"It’s really about connecting with the people living in the neighborhood, maybe even giving them some ideas about crime prevention techniques, maybe giving them a comfort level to give us a call when they see something’s suspicious," Williams said.

Jacqueline Campos told the sheriff about burglars who broke into her daughter's car and about eight other cars one night about six weeks ago.

Resident Kimberly Parmer, who has lived in the neighborhood for five years, said she's happy to hear that the sheriff is making the safety of her sons a priority.

"It’s very encouraging and lets you know that he actually cares about the people that live in Jacksonville, that he’s not just an elected official or title," Parmer said.

Williams heard from others in the neighborhood that speeding and school safety were concerns. The sheriff said he'll send more traffic officers to the area in the next couple of weeks.

Williams said he has done 600 neighborhood walks in an effort to make officers more approachable and accessible.

Quan McWil WJXT/2019