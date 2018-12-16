Jags fans looking ahead to next season, hoping for change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was another close one, ending in disappointment. Jaguars fans are looking ahead to next season and hoping for a better outcome.

"I’m kind of just going to pretend it didn’t happen, and we will be back next year," said Jags fan Mike Medina.

With two games left to go, fans are reflecting on what has turned out to be a less-than-ideal season.

"It’s a love-hate type thing. I mean, I want us to win because I never like (to) see us lose, but losing might help with the draft pick," Jags fan Kevin Mandell

Most fans said they came into this season with high expectations.

"If we had played an entire season like we played the end of last season plus the beginning of the season, we would be Super Bowl champions," said Jags fan Barbara Dennis.

It seems fans are mixed when it comes to what changes they want to see next season.

"I think that the quarterback change would be great, but the current quarterback, I am not sure he can take us there. So we will see," Dennis said.

"I am a Blake (Bortles) supporter. I don’t think any quarterback could’ve done anything with our offensive line and coaching this year," Mandell said.

The Jags head to South Flo

rida next weekend to take on the Miami Dolphins.

